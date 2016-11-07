Sister City group commemorates Hungarian Revolution

Posted on November 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On October 23 of 1956, university students in Budapest, Hungary marched and demonstrated against the pro-Soviet government. When state police responded with gunfire and casualties began to mount, a nationwide uprising began. On November 4, Soviet forces invaded. By November 10, the revolution had been brutally suppressed.

Over 2,500 Hungarians and 700 Soviet troops were killed in the conflict, and 200,000 Hungarians fled as refugees, many of whom came to America.

With a special event on Saturday, November 12, Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities Committee presents: “1956 Remembered—Commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution.”

A short BBC film will explain the historic context of this tragedy, and a panel of speakers will share their experiences of living through the 1956 events and escaping to freedom. The panel includes three who escaped in 1956: Nicholas Molnar, founder of Poseidon and Obsidian Ridge Winery; Eva Voisin, Honorary Consul General of Hungary in San Francisco; and Alex Varga of Napa, a member of the Hungarian National Gymnastics Team. The fourth panelist, Zsolt Takacs of Sonoma, saw the aftermath of the Revolution and then escaped in 1968.

Finally there will be a question and answer period with panel members for more in-depth examination of these important issues. If time permits, members of the audience who experienced the 1956 events will be invited to share their stories.

A suggested donation of $10 includes wine and Hungarian refreshments, 3 to 5 p.m.

Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Sonomasistercitiesassociation.org.