Lighting the way

Posted on November 9, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual lighting of Sonoma Plaza – 100,000 bulbs over eight acres — throws the official switch on the holiday season at dusk on Saturday, November 12.

Festivities include hot chocolate and cookies a seasonal performance by the Transcendence Theatre Company, live music and presentations by community leaders. Guests are invited to bring beverages, including beer and wine, to the event, which is presented by the Sonoma Visitors Bureau.