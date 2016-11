Sonoma’s got talent

Posted on November 9, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sebastiani Theatre “Showcase of Talent” is a charming, blessedly low-tech revue of local performers, including members of: Cat Austin Projects; Cannon School of Music. Sonoma Conservatory of Dance; Valley Vibes Orchestra and more. MC Roger Rhoten promises a little magic on the side – and he should know.

A fun family outing. Sunday, November 13. 1 p.m. $5-$10. 476 First St. E. Sonoma. Sebastianitheatre.com.