Sonoma salutes Veterans Day

Posted on November 10, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Friday, November 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars Bear Flag Post 1943 will observe the holiday at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building in Sonoma with a free breakfast to all veterans and their family and guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast is on a first-come, first-served basis and proof of veteran eligibility must be shown.

The Veterans Day ceremony will follow, with guest of honor Lt. Col. Charlie Schaupp. current candidate for California Assembly in the 4th District. The Yolo County man and assembly candidate has served 28 years with the United States Marine Corps, including the Battle of Fallujah in 2004 and Desert Storm in 1991.