Sonoma Library reading program offers free London book

Posted on November 11, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

During the library’s “Sonoma Valley Reads Jack London: John Barleycorn” program, free copies of the novel will be available and a book discussion will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

“Libraries always encourage reading by lending books out to library card-holders,” said Library Manager Lisa Musgrove, pictured. “We are actually giving books away to anyone interested in joining their friends and neighbors in reading this month.”

Jack London scholar Jonah Raskin will host the free book discussion event. “To read or reread John Barleycorn is to journey through a strange landscape in which the author invents the truth,” Raskin said. “In that regard it’s not that different from many other memoirs that do much the same thing.”

Give-away copies of the book are available at the Sonoma Valley Library and the Jack London State Historic Park gift shop starting during the first week while supplies last. The library is located at 755 W. Napa St. For more information contact Musgrove at 707.996.5217 or [email protected]