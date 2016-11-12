Ready or Not… Here Come The Holidays

Posted on November 12, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Christmas décor and candy on store shelves? Strings of lights on a neighbor’s house? A sudden craving for a roasted chestnut? The holidays, and perhaps your mother in law, are on the way. Just go with it.

One way to kick start the holidays, as in dancers that can kick a glass of eggnog off the top of the fridge, is The Transcendence Theatre Company production “Joy to the World.” The sparkling revue plays the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts December 2-4.

Until then, the troupe will toil in its workshop, fueled by good will and Starbucks, rehearsing tunes and practicing moves.

Known for its Broadway Under the Stars summer series at Jack London Park, the company mounted its first holiday show last year. Basically, it was by popular demand, said TTC Executive Director Stephan Stubbins. A Christmas wish of sorts from fans who wanted a winterized version of the giddy brand Broadway-quality entertainment the company in known for.

Last year’s show was created from scratch. This year’s program, says director Eric Jackson, will build on that frame. “Like the TTC’s usual Broadway-with-a-twist programming, it’s a mix of classics and re-imaginings,” he said. “The idea is to a create new experience with dance and theatricality.’

The audience has its own, deeply personal connection with the music. The production looks to touch upon common themes. “Family, returning home, shopping, the new year… these are essential emotions of the holidays,” Stubbins said.

So, traditional with twist. “And lots of tweaks,” Jackson said. “It’s an adventure, a journey.” The audience may recognize the stops along the way, but the overall trip is new experience.

Lewis said he changed about half of last year’s show, taking advantage of the talents of cast members new to this year’s show. TTC’s reputation is such that even for the winter production, actors from around the country want to come here and be part of something special. In fact, explained Artistic Director Amy Miller, the TTC no longer holds auditions, but casts by referral only. It’s a major step as the company looks to its sixth year in the Sonoma Valley.

One thing checked off the list is the set, which was designed last year. The set recalls the troupe’s home stage, outdoors at Jack London Park. The setting is part of the TTC identity. “It starts at the park,” Jackson said. “How do we bring the outdoors, in?

The resulting backdrop wall of “wooden crates,” and other wood accents, are a subtle reference to the stage and setting TTC is known for. The effect of the airy backdrop, which changes shapes and color, adds what Jackson called “depth and direction.”

No lasers, just lots of youthful showbiz firepower. To Miller, the show manages to hold on to tradition while integrating new moments. “There’s a balance,” she said. “New things to fall in love with.”

“Joy to the World.” Five shows including two matinees. December 2-4, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Broadwayholidayshow.com. 707.546.3600.