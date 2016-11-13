Paris circus, circa 1920

Posted on November 13, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Michel Michelis and his Cirque de Bohème return to Cornerstone Sonoma for “Somewhere” – a charming 1920’s-style circus based on the French tradition. A juggler, mime, unicyclist, aerialists, rope charmers and other assorted denizens of the Left Bank lend their mystical and magical talents to a trip through time.

The all-new production plays under its own tent November 25-27 and December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18. Two shows each day: 3 and 5 p.m. $30 adults, $22 kids 15 and younger, with a portion of all ticket sales to benefit The Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance. 23570 Arnold Dr. Cirquedeboheme.com