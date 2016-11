Sonoma’s classical season opener

Posted on November 13, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Classical Music Society presents an adventurous concert to open its news season: The Italian Saxophone Quartet, on Sunday, November 20.

The Milan-based ensemble, consisting of the four different types of saxophone, will perform its eclectic blend of Baroque, classical, tango and contemporary compositions, including works by Bach, Scarlatti, Gershwin, Joplin, Piazzolla and others.

3 p.m. $10-$35. Vintage House, 264 First St. E. Sonomaclassical.com