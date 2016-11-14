Pouring their heart out

The Heart of Sonoma Valley Association stages its 2016 Holiday Open House, where one pass gets you tastings at 19 different wineries, Friday and Saturday, November 25 & 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“Nineteen wineries along Sonoma Highway, in Kenwood and Glen Ellen will be participating in this holiday event,” sid Executive Director Josie Gay. “We’re looking forward to a fabulous weekend of award-winning wines, fresh baked nibbles, savory treats, caroling and wine country holiday cheer.”
The outing is a great opportunity to stock up on favorite holiday wines and jump-start the holiday season. “What a great alternative to the busy city streets and overcrowded malls,” Gay said.”
Advance tickets are $45 for both days, which includes a wine tasting glass and wine tastings at all participating wineries event tastings and activities. A Designated Driver ticket is also available for $10. Tickets, detailed event information and a map may be obtained online at HeartofSonomaValley.com or by calling 707-431-1137.
Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets at the door will be $55 per person.
The 19 Participating Wineries include: B Wise Vineyards Cellar, Benziger Family Winery, Chateau St. Jean Winery, Deerfield Ranch Winery, Imagery Estate Winery, Kenwood Vineyards, La Rochelle Wines, Ledson Winery & Vineyards, Loxton Cellars, Manzanita Creek Winery, Madrone Vineyards Estate, Mayo Family Winery, Muscardini Cellars, Orpheus Wines, Spann Vineyards, St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Ty Caton Vineyards, VJB Vineyards & Cellars