Bittersweet ‘Bears’ a Christmas treat

Posted on November 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A reporter, arts writer and theater critic, David Templeton has written several plays over the years but says “Polar Bears,” opening in Sonoma on December 8, may be his favorite. “It’s certainly the most fun to perform. For one thing, it’s a really great story, which just happens to be true.”

When tragedy strikes his family at the beginning of the holiday season, actor Templeton finds himself caring for his two small children, who are suddenly experiencing their first Christmas without their mother.

Amidst a confusing mixture of grief, funeral arrangements and a growing mountain of cookies, the overwhelmed protagonist launches an elaborate scheme to keep the magic of Christmas alive for his kids, but it misfires in ways both hilarious, and heartbreaking.

“Yes, some of it’s a little sad—it’s about a dad helping his kids get over the loss of their mom, after all—but this is one of those stories where, because it’s about the foibles of being human and the mistakes we make when trying to love each other,” Templeton said.

The show was well received during its run last December in Sebastopol. One audience member was Jamie Love, Executive Artistic Director of Sonoma Arts Live, which is presenting the local production. “I just knew we had to get Mr. Templeton to bring this touching, heartwarming play to the Rotary Stage,” she said. “It really put me in the Christmas spirit in the deepest of ways. I can’t wait to share it with our audience.”

“Polar Bears” runs for seven shows only: December 8-11 and 15-17. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $15-$40. Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa ST. 866.710.8942. Sonomaartslive.org.