Poor Optics

Posted on November 14, 2016 by Fred Allebach

At the August 10th Community Services and Environmental Commission (CSEC) meeting, the Visitor’s Bureau, in partnership with the Tourism Improvement District (TID), and the city, requested a waiver of Plaza use fees for the 11/12/16 Holiday Lighting of the Plaza event.

The CSEC voted to not waive the fee, as a recommendation to the city council, who would presumably make the decision.

This recommendation never made it to the council. The city manager waived the fee, because, as said Lisa Jansen, Special Events city staff, the event was “in conjunction with the city.”

The Visitor’s Bureau is a non-profit that has a $1.53 million dollar a year budget. The TID has city tax revenues, at its sole disposal, of more than $750,000 a year. Here are non-city entities, worth more than $2 million a year and they can’t pay the special event fee?

The Plaza lights do look good; this fee waiver looks bad.

The lighting event may be in conjunction with the city, but why the need for a fee waiver when the Visitor’s Bureau and TID have so much money? The Visitor’s Bureau and the TID are not city departments.

Obviously the city has gone out of its way to support these entities. The Visitor’s Bureau has a sweetheart deal on half the Carnegie Library, and a $100,000 a year from the city. The TID has a dedicated ten-year irrevocable city tax revenue stream.

An example of another Plaza event fee: Nuestra Voz, who puts on the Mexican Independence Day event on the Plaza. They paid over $2000 in fees, for a holiday celebration. Nuestra Voz has nothing close to a $2 million dollar yearly budget. In fact, they hardly have a budget at all.

To boot, when the CSEC made a reduction of the Farmers’ Market yearly event fee, specifically to support low income residents on food stamps, Gary Edwards appealed the fee reduction, and the council upheld it, with the notion that it is not fair that some get a fee break and others not. (The Farmer’s Market is the only event for which the CSEC has discretion to decide the fee amount. All other Plaza event fees are made by the city.)

So how is it fair that the very well off Visitor’s Bureau and TID, non-profits equivalent to all the other non-profits who do Plaza events, get a fee break? This is very poor optics. Just another example of how those with most always pay the least, and those with the least pay out of proportion to their resources. A perfect Sonoma holiday equation.