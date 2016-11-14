Start your week with a cute cat
Posted on November 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun
Meet Miss Emily! Miss Emily is a 4 year old short haired brown tabby with white female. She was older when she came to us, making her more difficult to socialize, but she is a sweet, gentle,well behaved cat. She is shy but will respond to gentle treatment. She enjoys some attention and will take treats, too. Miss Emily needs to go to a quiet home without small children or dogs. A patient approach is best for her. She may never be a lap cat but she can be a loving companion if you give her the time she needs to adjust.
