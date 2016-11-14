Thank you for Measure E votes

Posted on November 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On behalf of the entire Measure E team and Sonoma Valley School District, I want to sincerely thank you, the voters and volunteers for your support of our students and schools. The quality and character of our community is so very connected to the quality of our schools.

Measure E will provide much needed funds to upgrade and update our school buildings across all campuses. Our kids will have an enhanced learning experience and bolstered sense of place that will propel them further and further.

I am certain that the school board will honor the generosity of our community and insure that every effort is made to safeguard and invest the funds from this bond measure wisely on behalf of the students and our community.

Again, thank you very much for your ongoing support of our schools, our students and their future.

Selma Blanusa

Measure E Campaign Chair