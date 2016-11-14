Thanksgiving break Day Camp at Sugarloaf

Posted on November 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Need some extra time to finish up cooking for the big day? Or just get the kids out of the house over Thanksgiving break? Check out Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s upcoming Day Camp, for ages 7 to 12, on Tuesday, November 22.

Join the Sonoma Ecology Center education staff for a day of fun, learning and outdoor activity. Based on the summer Creek Camp, the outing includes nature hike, viewing the sun through solar scopes, and learning about the creatures of the park.

The day ends with s’mores and hot chocolate around a roaring campfire.Camp will be based out of the Visitors Center.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $35, or $25 for Sonoma Ecology Center members, Sugarloaf Park pass holders or for a second child from the same family. For ages 7 to 12.

Sign up here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2698618.