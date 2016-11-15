Crab season begins

Posted on November 15, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Vince Managa, seafood manager at Sonoma Market, is surrounded Tuesday by 900 pounds of Dungeness crab — the first catch of the 2016-2017 season.

He and his crew began boiling up 300 pounds batches of crab (for 25 minutes) at about noon and, once cooled, put them on ice in the display case for immediate sale. The store will get daily deliveries through the holidays, Managa said.

Sonoma loves its crab. The store expects to sell 4,000 pounds during Thanksgiving week, and more than 6,000 pounds Christmas week. Each crab weighs about two pounds.

Crab back on the holiday table will be especially appreciated after last year’s non-season, when algae blooms tainted crabs taken along most of the California coast.