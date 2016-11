Friday is picture day!

Posted on November 15, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Smile extra wide on Friday, November 18 – that’s the day The Sun will document in “A Day in Life” all-photo Thanksgiving issue. Be part of it by taking pictures that day and night and sending them, with a brief caption, to [email protected]. Around the house, on the job, kids, pets, outdoors, landscapes… we’re looking for snapshots of Sonoma at work and play, the kind of photos you’re probably posting to Facebook anyway. Snap and share!