Community-wide crew readies for annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Posted on November 16, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Led by an all-volunteer crew, the Sonoma Community Center’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition for more than five decades, and once again local businesses, service clubs and volunteers have come together to feed nearly 500 people on November 24.

Longtime Sonoma Community Center volunteer, City Council Member, and Rotarian Gary Edwards, along with his co-chefs Daniel Quijada and Chef Luis Leon of The Community Café and Chef John McReynolds of Stone Edge Farm will lead the dinner preparations.

Local companies and individuals including Paul’s Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy, Joanne Romanini Distributing, Maya Restaurant and Elaine Bell Catering have also donated supplies and ingredients for the event.

The dinner is free and open to the public. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, and beer & wine will be available for purchase.

The Center seeks donations to help offset the cost of renting equipment, as well as homemade desserts to serve to guests.

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W. Doors open at 3 p.m. and dinner will be served until the food runs out. Seating is on a first come, first served basis and all are welcome.

There is no cost to attend the meal, however, donations are gratefully accepted to help offset production expenses.

For more, including how to donate or volunteer, go to Sonomacommunitycenter.org