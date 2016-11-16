Health Care District honors Dick Fogg

Posted on November 16, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Health Care District has honored Dick Fogg for his many years of service to Sonoma Valley Hospital.

“Dick is an example of what true community spirit looks like,” said Jane Hirsch, District Board Chair. “He’s made contributions on so many levels to Sonoma Valley Hospital over the years, and he did so while continuing to serve our community in other roles, such as his work as Planning Commissioner for the First District and serving as a member of the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Committee since 1997.”

In a resolution passed by the Board early this month, Fogg was cited for his “extraordinary service to Sonoma Valley Hospital,” noting his role as the Chair of the Hospital’s Finance Committee for the past eight years, a position he recently resigned.

The resolution also acknowledged his work as chair of the Hospital’s Strategic Planning Committee during the passage of the Bond measure in 2008 which funded extended renovations to the Hospital to meet seismic safety standards.