Sonoma Museum’s crafty approach to the holidays

Posted on November 16, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art hosts a day of unique crafting and seasonal art-making for the entire family: the fifth annual Holiday Make-In, Saturday, November 19.

Multiple stations staffed by local artists offer heaps of materials and creative know-how to pass along to help put a creative and personal twist into your home decorations during the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

Free with regular museum admission, and to members and children 12 and under. $10 adult, $7 Sonoma resident and ages 13 and up. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 551 Broadway. Svma.org.

