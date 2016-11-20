A Call for Sanctuary in Sonoma County

Posted on November 20, 2016 by Fred Allebach

A few thoughts on interplay between local and county law enforcement and potential federal immigration policy.

http://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/6320538-181/sonoma-county-law-enforcement-foresee?artslide=0

If a city or county declares itself a sanctuary, or is even seen as sympathizing with immigrant protections, federal funds may be cut-off. This may become a wedge between law enforcement agencies and the public, as law enforcement would want to keep funding streams, as would municipalities and bureaucratic agencies.

The threat of loss of funds may create pressure for law enforcement to take a harder line against the approximately 29,000 undocumented immigrants in Sonoma County.

Therefore, it is not likely that the county, or the City of Sonoma will declare sanctuary status. If Sonoma County was a sanctuary, for example, the Sonoma County Water Agency alone could lose millions.

But there is state law, that keeps offenses below a felony (?) out of the scope of police cooperation with the ICE. State law appears to trump federal law here. This state law alone may be a basis for federal funding cut-offs across the board. And as long as such immigrant-protecting CA state laws are in place, law enforcement federal funding may suffer, but police will still not be obliged to cooperate with ICE.

If funds to CA will be cut anyway, might as well go down swinging and declare the county a sanctuary.

Public info that needs to be clearer: Exactly what type of offenses are the cut-off threshold for ICE/ local police cooperation? What sort of cooperation will jails make with ICE, as different from law enforcement?

It is likely immigrant status issues will become part of a larger power play where the Trump administration will seek to make California suffer in multiple ways: rolling back environmental laws and funds, meddling in state water policy, drilling offshore, cutting off trade agreements that effect the CA economy etc. etc.

It remains to be seen if there are ways law enforcement can be leveraged to hew to a federal line, and that is what people are afraid of. Police are already in place locally, and it would be a lot less expensive to use them instead of hiring new ICE agents to enforce new federal dictates, whether they be laws or presidential decrees.

Trump and Co. will likely use a conscious divide and conquer strategy, to try and set CA police and public safety interests against immigrant protection public opinion. CA will be starved of federal funds as part of a vindictive policy to punish the state of CA for being “politically correct”, “elite” and liberal.

Fears of loss of public safety funds are a great wedge issue already used to justify development projects that have other negative social costs. Expect this potent card to be played over undocumented immigrant status issues.

Immigrant status public policy issues in CA face an incipient moral quandary: what is of higher value, money or principle? If the needed immigrant workforce must endure low wages, and high cost of living, at least the county and its cities could step up and provide a level of moral support by taking the principled step of sanctuary declaration.