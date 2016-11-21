Sonoma Raceway collects 1,600 pounds of food for nonprofits

Posted on November 21, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Raceway is at full speed this holiday season, distributing more than 1,600 pounds of non-perishable food to Friends in Sonoma Helping (FISH) and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank following the raceway’s 16th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

This year’s 1,632 pound donation brings the raceway’s 16 year total to nearly 34 tons of non-perishable food items for area food banks. In addition, the raceway also collected $635 in cash donations for FISH.

“This is a sizable help,” said Louise Bielfelt, who has volunteered for FISH since 1970. “The Boy Scouts gave another large donation, so we really feel the community support. We have just as much need as last year, and we’re looking to fill 400 Christmas boxes for Sonoma families.”

The food drive was supported by RKA Motorcycle Luggage in Windsor, Innerstave, Falck/verihealth Inc., Levy Restaurants, the National Auto Sport Association, Sonoma Drift and Wednesday Night Drags participants and spectators, Pedroncelli Motorsports/Pedroncelli Mobile Bottling LLC, Save Mart and Lucky Supermarkets, Sonoma Market and Glen Ellen Village Market.

“We’re currently serving over 144,000 individuals each week and we expect even more people to turn to the Food Bank during the holiday season,” said Mark Seelig of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. “It’s this time of year when we need to share the abundance of the holiday season. Now is the time to unite with the community to make a difference in the lives of your neighbors.”