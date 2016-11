Altimira is like literally all ‘Dude, Be Nice’

Posted on November 22, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Wrapping up ‘Dude, Be Nice’ week at Altimira Middle School, principal William Deeths (left) gives a shout-out — and some Wolf Pack gear — to outgoing School District Trustee Gary DeSmet.

Friday’s outdoor rally announcedĀ the ‘Nice’ winners from each class, who had been nominated by their peers.

Deeths said the occasion was perfect for thanking DeSmet, who once taught at the school, for his years of service on the board and support of Altimira.