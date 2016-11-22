Archives

Hurry for Sonoma’s ‘Christmas at the Mission’

Posted on November 22, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Passes still remain for the Christmas at the Mission event on Saturday, December 10. The holiday tradition is free – with presentations at 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – but tickets are required. They are available now, while supplies last, at the Mission San Francisco Solano on Spain Street, 10am to 5pm (closed on Thanksgiving Day).

A $2.50 suggested donation per ticket is encouraged (four max per person).

Complementing the Mission event are free activities from 5 to 8 p.m. including live music, holiday campfire, crafts and refreshments courtesy of La Luz Center, living history demos and docent-lead tours.

 

 

