This side of the tracks

Posted on November 22, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Depot Park Museum Holiday Train Show rolls into town for the first two weekends in December bringing trains, tracks, tunnels, bridges, buildings and miniature people and animals. The colorful exhibition, presented by the Sonoma Valley Historical Society and the Costal Valley Model Railroaders of Santa Rosa, will be on display December 2, 3, 4 and 10, 11, and 12, with model locomotives pulling passenger and freight trains over the expanded HO scale layout.

The extension will fill almost all of the free space in the museum’s main room, giving kids a better chance to see their favorite locomotives up close. Kids will also have a chance, with help from the staff, to run their own trains. Railroad enthusiasts of all ages will see trains chugging through towns and industrial areas dropping off freight cars and using branch lines to hook up with specialized cars for industries and stations along the way.

Whistles, bells and lights are also controlled by this system making for an active display for children and adults alike. 1 to 4 p.m. Free, but donations encouraged. 270 First St. W. 938.1762