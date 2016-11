Santa sets Square schedule

Posted on November 22, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Santa Claus is coming to town — Friday, December 2 at 5 p.m., to be exact. Motoring up Broadway on a vintage fire truck decked with Christmas lights (it’s the reindeer’s night off), Saint Nick will make his traditional visit to Sonoma City Hall to preside over the tree lighting, and mingle with admirers of all ages.

Complimentary hot chocolate and candy, courtesy of Soroptimist of Sonoma Valley, will add to the merriment.