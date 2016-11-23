Rotary members provide ‘reading buddies’ to young students

Posted on November 23, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Two days a week, members of the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley visit Sassarini Elementary School students to help with the Reading Buddy Program. “Sometimes we read to them,” said Jon Parker, local Rotary president. “Sometimes they read to us.”

School representatives reached out to Rotary to help with the program, which focuses on kids in first through third grades. Eight members, including Parker (pictured), now participate.

“Through third grade, students are learning the skills they need to learn for the rest of their lives,” said Parker. “If they can’t read, they can’t learn. And then school becomes a struggle. Catching up grows more and more difficult.”

The local Rotary is helping Sassrini in other ways, too. “We’re contributing $4,000 to buy 600 books to augment the library for first through third graders,” Parker said. “And we’re painting a map of the United States on the school’s blacktop.”

“Rotarians contribute their time and stewardship of funds that we raise from the community to help make the Sonoma Valley an even better place to live and work,” Parker added.

Time may be the most valuable contribution of all. “I think whenever community members, not just parents, come to help in the classroom, our students benefit,” said Laura Monterosso, academic coordinator at Sassarini. “Schools could always use more money or more technology, but the time Rotarians spend here tells our children that the Sonoma community cares about them.

“The Rotarians are investing in our future by investing in each child’s education,” she said.