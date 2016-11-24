Drop-ins welcome for free Thanksgiving dinner

Posted on November 24, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Community Center’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner just coming out the oven.

Reservations are not required for the annual event, held today. November 24, at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W.

Led by an all-volunteer crew of over 100, the event has been a tradition for more than five decades, and once again local businesses, service clubs and volunteers are working together to feed nearly 500 people this afternoon.

Longtime Sonoma Community Center volunteer, City Council Member, and Rotarian Gary Edwards (pictured), along with his co-chefs Daniel Quijada and Chef Luis Leon of The Community Café and Chef John McReynolds of Stone Edge Farm are coordinating the dinner preparations.

Edwards said the cooking is done at three different locations, and all comes together for dinner at 3 p.m. The buffet will be served until all the food is gone.

The dinner is free and open to the public. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, and beer & wine will be available for purchase.

Local companies and individuals including Paul’s Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy, Joanne Romanini Distributing, Maya Restaurant and Elaine Bell Catering have also donated supplies and ingredients.

Donations are gratefully accepted to help offset production expenses.