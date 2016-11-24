Opinion: A closer look at Sonoma Special Events policy

Posted on November 24, 2016 by Fred Allebach

One of the charges of the city’s Community Services and Environmental Commission (CSEC) is to “seek and appropriate balance between the benefits of organized events and their associated impacts on the community.” One of the main quantitative tools to accomplish this is through event budget review.

Most special events are run by local non-profits. Some events are for-profit. All events make donations to local non-profits, and public programs, and this is considered a community benefit. For-profit events make a charitable donation of 10% of gross or 40% of net whichever is higher. Non-profits are not required to make a donation to other non-profits or programs, but in most cases, they do. It is assumed non-profits constitute a community benefit by supporting their particular cause.

Budgets, Quantity vs. Quality Since the CSEC is not the IRS, there is no way to compel the disclosure of all objective financial documents. Each event chooses the numbers they want to show. Event purveyors have fundamentally different situations anyway. For multiple reasons, the CSEC is not able to compare budget/ financial impact apples to apples across events.

Event staff and overhead costs are frequently not itemized. The percent of event charitable contributions relative to income and staff/overhead costs is thus not always clear. The CSEC then has no way to know if overhead numbers are inflated or hidden for the purpose of lowering the proportion of charity contributions. Or, if a non-profit is serving more its own staff interests rather than those of its mission and/or the public.

The end result of this lack of standard financial quantification, is that a reckoning of special event community costs and benefits, from a financial standpoint, is left largely to qualitative opinion and value judgments.

Street Vending, Multiplier Effects

All events claim they benefit the city by generating local spending. Some Plaza merchants agree, while others claim events cut into sales. This dynamic is standard-fare tension in municipalities between street vendor events and local brick and mortar merchants.

Many events assert that multiplier-effect spending offsets negative community costs. In fact, multiplier-effect spending by tourists is recognized in Special Events policy as a benefit. The measurement of such multiplier-effect cost and benefit however, is hard to quantify, diffuse and anecdotal.

Tourism Over-Promotion as related to Special Events As of 11/16, issues of general tourism over-promotion, and Plaza special event’s role therein, seem to be coming to a head. As contradictory goals and policies call to be balanced, it is possible that special events will be conflated with tourism in general, and made into a scapegoat for Plaza over-use. For example, city Special Events benefits specifically serve both residents and tourists. But, parking, congestion and Plaza access-related costs, derive mostly from tourism promotion, yet are also listed as a special events benefit.

The realization of a council goal for finding a nexus with residents and tourism will be a matter where primary (tourism promotion) and proximate (special events) causes need to be examined.

Impacts on Plaza Grounds As far as special event impacts on the Plaza itself, Public Works staff have not found any significant cumulative damage to the grounds. Every post-event review says the exact same thing: no problem. To cover city maintenance and staff time costs, each event pays a fee, usually in the $1000 dollar plus range.

Types of Events, Costs Benefits Many events are centered on alcohol consumption and getting intoxicated. This has an inherent negative cost in public safety that tends to be overlooked, as Sonoma’s primary economy revolves around drinking and making that appear respectable. For example, homeless consumption of alcohol is looked down on, but any weekend evening on the Plaza will find many instances of public drunkenness, likely DUI and rowdy behavior. Large, alcohol-centered events result in widespread drunkenness on the Plaza.

Some events are cultural celebrations and not charity fundraisers per se. These have an implicit benefit by honoring ethnic or historical traditions. The 4th of July, Mexican Independence Day (4000 attendees), and the Day of the Dead cemetery exhibit are examples. With these sort of events, budgets are less critical measures of community benefit. Some of these events are family-friendly and not alcohol-centered.

Other events stage a big celebration and raise money for charity, the Red and White Ball for example. These types of events have costs to residents, with aggressive hired security restricting access to Plaza public space. A key issue here is the restriction of public space to be able to charge high entry fees and therefore raise more money. These costs weigh against charity and public program contributions benefits.

Other events combine tradition with a big party and charity fundraising, the Vintage Fest for example. This event serves Sonoma’s wine history, and has similar costs to the ones noted above, in addition to street closures.

Other events put on a show that serves a particular interest group, and also gives to charity. The BR Cohn music fest, Plein Air, and Sonoma Raceway old car show, for example. These benefit the community by serving local interests. Some of these also serve national charities and as such bring in, and serve many non-residents.

Other events are city-sponsored, for example the city party, and Plaza Holiday Lighting events. The benefits here accrue to residents on one hand, and tourism marketing on the other. As noted, over-promotion of tourist-centric events, along with Plaza use, has a clear downside for residents, but is also seen as a Special Events benefit.

The Farmer’s Market is a continuous, seasonal event that involves local ag, vendors, residents and tourists. The Market has drawn criticism and praise, and like other events, how to quantify and measure costs and benefits is not exactly a clear process.

The Plaza as Symbolic Center of Community, Conclusion

The Plaza is the community focal point in physical space. The Plaza is symbolic of all city stakeholder’s values and aspirations. Plaza issues and special events policy tends to be controversial because different values and interests are at stake. With all Plaza events, some see benefits, others see costs.

Cost/ benefit questions are: to what extent should the Plaza be the stage for a continuous series of events? Does tourism promotion (busload after busload) constitute a continuous event? Whom do these events serve? By what measure are benefits reckoned? By money alone? By overall resident access to the Plaza? Traffic congestion? Lack of parking? Ultimately these questions cannot be clearly quantified and come to rest as value judgments made by the community and its city government.

If residential access to the Plaza is a primary issue, the role of tourism over-promotion and tourism-related inflation needs to be considered along with special events policy. If residents cannot find a parking spot, cannot comfortably use the Plaza, or find venues aimed at locals, this is not a Special Events issue only, but a larger one that speaks to the council addressing its goal of finding a balance, and nexus, between tourism and residents.

With the previous city decision to not require use permits for wine tasting venues on the Plaza, the city chose to have no limits or controls for that Plaza tourism activity. Now the city may be in a position of trying to exercise Plaza controls through limiting special events.

Special events should not be a proxy and scapegoat for addressing the larger issue of tourism over-promotion. This issue deserves to be addressed as a whole package.