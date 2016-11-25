Hurry for Sonoma’s ‘Christmas at the Mission’

Passes still remain for the Christmas at the Mission event on Saturday, December 10. The holiday tradition is free – with presentations at 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – but tickets are required. They are available now, while supplies last, at the Mission San Francisco Solano on Spain Street, 10am to 5pm (closed on Thanksgiving Day).
A $2.50 suggested donation per ticket is encouraged (four max per person).
Complementing the Mission event are free activities from 5 to 8 p.m. including live music, holiday campfire, crafts and refreshments courtesy of La Luz Center, living history demos and docent-lead tours.