Sonoma Speaker Series: Randy Thom

Posted on November 26, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Speaker Series continues on Monday, December 5, with film sound designer Randy Thom.

As the Director of Sound Design at Skywalker Sound, two-time Oscar winner (and 15-time nominee) Thom creates soundscapes that are integral to the viewing experience. His resume includes “Return of the Jedi,” “ Forrest Gump,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “The Incredibles” and most recently, “The Revenant.”

Thom will be interviewed by veteran NPR correspondent, John McChesney, who worked with him at a small public radio station 40 years ago. 7 p.m. $35-$75. Hanna Boy Center, 1700 Arnold. 707.732.4404. Sonomaspeakerseries.org.