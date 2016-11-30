Archives

Burning Man on wheels?

Posted on November 30, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sleek, turbo-charged Indy cars at Sonoma Raceway this weekend? No, but how about a Ford Pinto held together with prayers and duct tape?

scrubbyOne of the world’s weirdest endurance races comes to Sonoma Raceway December 3-4 as the 24 Hours of LeMons challenges 200 cars – each worth no more than $500 – to a battle of survival.

Prepare for funky designs, wacky penalties and questionably civilized fun – it’s like Burning Man on wheels. Spectator tickets are $30 each and kids 16 and under are admitted free.

lemonaid-geo-metro1The weekend will feature racing from 10 a.m to dusk on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Find out more 24hoursoflemons.com.

 

 

