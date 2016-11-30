Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on November 30, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Joy L. Ascari, 88, of Sonoma, CA, passed away October 2, 2016.

Donald Malcolm Brown, 91, of Sonoma, passed away October 31, 2016.

Herbert Maurice Casen, Jr., 67, of Sonoma, passed away October 4, 2016.

Betty Jane Cline, 95, of Sonoma, passed away October 27, 2016.

Robert Trevor Freeman, 60, of Sonoma, passed away October 4, 2016.

Charles Edward Gardner, 93, of Sonoma, passed away October 17, 2016.

Ronald Gregory Jacobsen, 31, of Sonoma, passed away October 17, 2016.

Howard Jenks, 87, of Sonoma, passed away October 12, 2016.

Elizabeth McGill Krueger, 100, of Sonoma, passed away October 25, 2016.

Geneva Miraglia, 83, of Sonoma, passed away October 24, 2016.

Irvin Newton Thomas, 86, of Sonoma, passed away October 25, 2016.

Carol May Thoney, 62, of Sonoma, passed away October 10, 2016.

— Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements.