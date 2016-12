Sonoma Hometown Band holiday concert

Posted on December 1, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Hometown Band concert “Sounds of the Season” will premiere “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” a holiday piece written by the ensemble’s director, John Partridge, on Saturday, December 3.

The free matinee features Butch Engle, the early-days San Francisco rocker who now lends his voice to video games and “Radio Theatre of the Wild West” on KSVY 91.3 FM, among other gigs.

Free. Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain St.