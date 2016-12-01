There goes the parking lot!

Posted on December 1, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The overnight parking plan for homeless living out of their cars was approved by the Sonoma City Council, and the resulting five spaces may be in use as soon as next week, according to Kathy King, who will oversee the trial Safe Parking program as director of the Sonoma Overnight Support shelter. The five spaces will be made available right outside the SOS facilty in the Police Station Parking lot from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. King worked for several months convincing the council (except for David Cook, the lone dissenter) that her team will screen the participants for valid driver’s license, current car registration and make sure each car is in running condition and observes the access hours… King said the likely users of the program are the working homeless, who need a safe and sanitary place to sleep at night. The Planning Commission, and Police Chief Brett Sackett, supported the program; predictably, many neighbors did not. They fear a drop in property values (speaking to that, an earlier version of the plan called for the cars to be hidden behind the police station, out of sight of prospective homebuyers). And concern the five cars will, read a letter signed by neighbors, “act to expand an already growing homeless enclave.” Another neighbor fears “a growing homeless enclave of possible ex-convicts and parolees.” God forbid one of the cars has on oil leak.

After years of negotiations, a new 25-year lease on the Sebastiani Theater, with an option to extend it for another 25 years, is in place. As Roger Rhoten and his wife Diana – lifetime achievement awards for both, thank you — do a very slow fade into retirement, operation of the theater will be undertaken by the existing Sebastiani Theatre Foundation. The foundation subleases the building from the City, which has been paying about $5,400 per month (It was $3,000 when the first deal was cut, in 1986). An annual two percent rent increase is part of the deal, as is the landlord avoiding any investment in bringing the 84-year-old building up to ADA compliance. Also up to the Foundation will be raising funds for new seats and curtains, among many other planned improvements.

Hospice by the Bay will host its 31st annual Lights of Remembrance community gathering and tree-lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 4. Family members of Dr. Rolf Olness, who, sadly, died recently, will be on-hand to light the Hospice Tree. Through December, these lights will illuminate the winter darkness, each one a shining gift to someone special. Dr. Olness, who contributed much to the Hospice mission and was a supporter of the Hospice Care Room at Sonoma Valley Hospital, certainly qualifies.

The City of Sonoma is once again seeking nominations for the 2017 Honorary Alcalde, a kind of honorary mayor to represent the city at certain functions. (It comes from the old Mission days). As the “citizen of the year,” your choice should have a resume heavy on volunteer and community service. Send your recommendation to the City Manager, City of Sonoma, No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma CA 95476. The City Clerk has more at 707.933. 2216. Hint: don’t nominate yourself. That kind of undermines the “does not seek public accolades or recognition for work done” criteria… Congratulations to the outgoing Patrick Garcia, who represented the city so ably. And a thank you to the actual mayor, Laurie Gallian, for eight years of service on behalf of Sonoma residents.

— Val Robichaud

Send your notes and quotes to [email protected]