Alleged shooter kills self during Kenwood police chase

Posted on December 5, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A man who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in Kenwood used the gun on himself as he drove ahead of Sheriff’s deputies in pursuit on Melita Road.

Randall Allan Farris was alone in a Nissan pathfinder when deputies heard what they believed to be a gunshot. The vehicle immediately veered off the roadway, through vegetation and into a residence.

Farris, 56, initially survived the gunshot but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The ordeal began with a 911 call at about 2:27 p.m. from a victim who had run to a neighboring home after escaping a struggle with Farris. This person was unharmed.

The confrontation was initiated by a recent break-up in a domestic relationship between Farris and one of two people at the Adobe Canyon Road home, according to Lt. Tim Duke. As the incident involves a domestic relationship, the victim’s identities will not be disclosed, he said.

Farris confronted the two people and pulled a firearm from his jacket pocket, stating, the Sheriff’s report said, “something similar to, ‘which one of you want to die first?'”

One of the people then struggled with Farris to gain control of the firearm. During the fight, Farris shot the victim multiple times. Even after being injured, the victim was able to turn the barrel of the firearm toward Farris and fire multiple rounds, two of which struck him.

During the struggle, the other person drove to a neighbor to call 911.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from the injuries.

Farris fled the scene and a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert was broadcast to local law enforcement agencies. Soon after, the suspect’s Nissan was spotted at the intersection of Highway 12 at Melita Road.

The deputy and officer made a traffic stop near Susan Lane and ordered Farris out of the vehicle at gunpoint. He exited the vehicle with a gun in his right hand, but never pointed it at the officers.

The officers ordered Farris to drop the firearm and get on the ground. Instead, he got back into the Nissan and drove along Melita Road at a slow speed while the officers followed.

Officers then heard a “pop” that was described as a gunshot they believed came from inside the Nissan. Immediately following the “pop” sound officers witnessed the Nissan ran off the roadway, down a culvert, and into into a residence. The collision of the Nissan into the residence caused the airbags to deploy.

As the officers approached the Nissan, they saw the suspect slumped over the steering wheel in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

A firearm and single expended casing (of matching caliber) was located inside the Nissan.