Let a little Sunny in

Posted on December 5, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Pets Lifeline Dog of the Week: Meet Sunny! Sunny is a 3 year old white with tan male Chihuahua mix. This sweet boy just melts your heart. Not only is he adorable, he is the biggest lover.

He loves to be held and cannot give you enough kisses. His big brown eyes say so much to you when he gazes into your eyes. He will keep your lap warm as long as you want him to. He enjoys going for walks and seeing the sights. Sunny is a lovable dog who needs to be inside where all the family fun, warmth, and love is.

He will probably do best in a home without children. He does well with other dogs and has not shown much interest in our shelter cats.

This little guy is waiting for his new family to come and sweep him off his four little feet and give him the home he so deserves. Meet him at Pets Lifeline in Sonoma.