Let it ‘Snow’

Posted on December 5, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents two matinee performances of “The Snow Maiden: A Russian Wonder Tale of Love and Magic” on December 10 and 11.

The full-length ballet, with adults and children 6 to 16, is a Russian folktale filled with tender moments, fanciful characters and, or course, exuberant dance. Special guest dancer Evan Johnston, of Benicia, is featured as Lel, the shepherd boy who falls in love with the beautiful and mystical Snow Maiden, played by the Conservatory’s own Emily Curiel.

Rounding out the cast are sweet Snow Drops and Icicles, fierce Snow Guards, the four powerful Winds, and the an icy Snow Queen and her minions from the mysterious land of perpetual winter. Will Lel win the heart of the lovely Snow Maiden, or will she disappear, melting away with the thaw of spring?

Saturday and Sunday, December 10-11, 1 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E. Sonoma. $17-$22. Sonomaconservatoryofdance.org. 707.938.1424.

Photos by Jude Moody