Library’s ‘Food for Fines’ program

Posted on December 5, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Cash, charge or canned soup? December 6 through 30, library scofflaws can pay their overdue book fines with a donation of food. The Sonoma Valley Regional Library will be accepting donations for Friends in Helping Sonoma (F.I.S.H) for its holiday food basket program.

This holiday season the Sonoma County Library is partnering with local food banks to offer a Food for Fines program at all library locations in Sonoma County.

The Food for Fines program encourages library patrons to return overdue library materials and pay off library fines with a donation of food to those in need. One unit of food will erase all fines from past due items for one account.

Bette Hollaway, a volunteer with F.I.S.H says, “we love partnering with the library on this project. F.I.S.H received a substantial amount of food with this program last year and we are pleased that it is happening again this year!”

Items most needed, according to F.I.S.H., are canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, dried beans, rice and pasta.

Food donations cannot be applied towards lost or damaged library items.

For more information contact Sonoma Valley Library manager, Lisa Musgove at 996.5217 or [email protected]