Flirt local

Posted on December 6, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star in “The Shop Around the Corner,” the mystery-crush romantic comedy remade in 1998 as “You’ve Got Mail,”on Monday, December 12 at the Sebastiani Theatre.

In 1940, the means of communication are letters, in which the twosome, combative in person in the shop they both work in, fall in love through anonymous notes to one another.

Sullivan was an established star in 1936 when she lobbied for the then-unknown James Stewart, a close friend of her husband Henry Fonda, to co-star in a “Next Time We Love.” In all, the duo made four films together.

One year removed from “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Stewart was hitting his stride as a Hollwood star when “Litle Shop” was made, with an Oscar (his only Academy Award for acting) in store for his next film, “The Philadelphia Story.”

The film was produced and directed by Ernst Lubitsch, who, wrote film scholar Peter Bognonavich, had the unique ability to take the lightest of material and give it substance and resonance far beyond the subject. “The Shop Around the Corner’ a charming story of love and mistaken identities in a Budapest department store, becomes under Lubitsch’s hand both a classic high comedy and a remarkably touching essay on human foibles and folly.”

7 p.m. Monday, December 12. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.