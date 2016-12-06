Teen auditions for modern musical

The Sonoma Arts Live Teens ’N Training program will hold auditions for “Emma! A Pop Musical,” a modern musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel set at a prestigious prep school, on Wednesday evening, December 14.

The show will be directed by TNT Education Director Libby Oberlin. It opens in March.

Male and female auditioners ages 13-19 of all abilities and experience are asked to prepare a 1-minute contemporary monologue as well as a short selection from a pop or rock song. They may sing a capella or bring a music player (backing tracks only, please).

“It’s a very funny, fast-paced show with infectious musical mashups of songs that everyone loves to sing, Oberlin said. “The relatable and larger-than-life characters jump off the page and will enchant the stage. Singers and non-singers both are encouraged to audition!”

Written by Eric Price, “Emma” is a modern musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel set at a prestigious prep school, featuring original music along with songs by current pop stars (Katy Perry, Sara Bareilles, Avril Lavigne), ’80s divas (Whitney Houston, Pat Benatar, Paula Abdul) and ’60s icons (The Supremes, The Ronettes).

Auditions are Wednesday, December 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Theater School, 19485 Highway 12, in Sonoma.

Callbacks are Thursday, December 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. SVHS drama students participating in class showcases are encouraged to attend either the audition or call back. Please coordinate with Rick Love, stage manager, as below.

Tuition for youth cast in the production is $350, with limited full and partial scholarships available thanks to a donation from the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley.

To attend auditions RSVP to Rick Love at [email protected]

