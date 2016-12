Choral concerts this weekend in Sonoma

Posted on December 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Chorale presents its annual holiday concert, “Christmas is for Children,” on Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11.

The program includes favorite carols, a rousing sing-along and a visit from Santa himself,

Both shows are at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 16280 La Grama, in Sonoma.

$18-$22. Kids under 12 free. Sonomavalleychorale.org