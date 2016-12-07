Sonoma author’s ‘October Surprise’

Posted on December 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After more than 50 years experience in the wine industry, Sonoman Michael Pinsky has just added something new to his resume. Fiction author.

Though he has written wine columns and political satire, “Cancelled; The Ultimate October Surprise” is his first book. He’ll discuss the political thriller – power-mad president, evil plan, white knight – on Saturday, December 10, at Basque Boulangerie on Sonoma Plaza.

The plot raises the question, as a harrowed Tom Clancy might pose it, “Can a power-hungry President take over the U.S. government with a disengaged public and a compliant press?”

In the book, a narcissistic president is determined not to leave office, so orchestrates a number of domestic and foreign incidents in an effort to create a state of emergency – and cancel the election. But a retired general, following the news, connects the dots and starts on a mission to save the country.

Growing up in Maryland and working for the family’s wholesale alcohol beverage business, Michael Pinsky says he could drive a fork lift before he could drive a car. After college he joined the business fulltime and became enamored with all this wine. He studied wine abroad and in California, worked in the industry, and ultimately, in 2003, established Premiere Wine Brokers.

