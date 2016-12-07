Springs meeting to focus on law enforcement

Posted on December 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Community members are invited to attend a Sonoma Valley Connect informational forum to focus on law enforcement in Sonoma Valley on December 8, 2016 from 7:00p.m.-8:30p.m. at El Verano Elementary School, 18606 Riverside Drive, in Sonoma.

Spanish translation will be provided along with snacks and beverages.

“This is a great opportunity for Sonoma Valley residents to learn about the County’s newest department, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, as well as efforts by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Sonoma Police Department to build and strengthen community partnerships,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin.

Sonoma Valley Connect, or SV Connect, was created by Gorin earlier this year to bring government, nonprofit, and community stakeholder groups together to help inform residents about services and programs that are available to them, and to build on existing and new relationships to better serve Sonoma Valley.

The Director of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO), Jerry Threet, will speak about the office’s mission, which includes receiving, auditing, and providing independent review of complaints against the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office; developing policy recommendations to improve the Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures; and efforts to strengthening relationships between the Sheriff’s Office and the communities they serve.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and Police Chief, Bret Sackett, will be available to answer questions and present on department initiatives aimed at providing effective and compassionate law enforcement to the Sonoma Valley and the City of Sonoma.

The forum is hosted by Supervisor Gorin and will feature presentations by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review & Outreach, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma Police Department. For questions, please contact Beau Anderson, Administrative Coordinator at the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach at 707-565-1534 or [email protected].

Collage by Michael Acker