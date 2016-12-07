Vocal groups deliver ‘Holiday Spirits’ at SCC

Posted on December 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Community Center presents an evening of traditional and humorous holiday vocal entertainment on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall on Saturday, December 18. The program “Holiday Spirits” will showcase the Center’s music department with its finest performing vocal artists in a spirited, sometimes raucous, holiday concert.

Joining the Center’s very own Free Spirits Gospel Choir will be special guest choir Vox Populi and two vocal trios: The Quixotics and The Dolly Mamas.

“We’ve taken a unique approach for a holiday show,” said SCC Music Director Cynthia Tarr. “Our program will include an eclectic collection of spiritual and secular music, often humorous with a handful of beautiful carols, to convey the overall spirit of this time of year.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Festive holiday attire is encouraged. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.