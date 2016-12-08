Tonight: Planning Commission considers hotel project

Posted on December 8, 2016 by Fred Allebach

On Thursday, December 8, at 6 p.m. in the Community Meeting room, the Sonoma Planning Commission will meet to possibly approve a 62-room hotel with an 80- seat restaurant right off the Plaza on Napa Street West.

This project is being brought forward by Kenwood Investments, the principle owner of whom is Darius Anderson. Kenwood Investments also owns Cornerstone, Ramekins, The General’s Daughter, the Wing and Barrel Ranch, a hunt club by Sears Point, the SF Aquarium, in addition to developing Treasure Island and a project in downtown Sacramento.

Kenwood Investments also owns Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Press Democrat, the Index-Tribune, the North Bay Business Journal, Sonoma Magazine, and the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

This hotel project is what precipitated Measure B a few years ago, which lost by 124 votes, less than 1%. A map of the Measure B vote on Sonoma showed basically the east and west sides of Sonoma divided against the project, with the west side against the hotel and the east side for it.

The Sonoma Valley Citizen’s Advisory Committee (SVCAC) recently approved the project by a narrow 5 to 4 vote, with one committee member absent.

The Measure B and SVCAC votes show that the public is near evenly divided as to wanting this project or not.

The Sonoma city staff report for this hotel project can be found here.

At the December 8th meeting, there will two separate agenda items, one to review the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the other to discuss whether or not to grant a use permit for the project.

The EIR hearing will come first. Public comments on this item must specifically address environmental impacts as presented in the EIR, and not be of a general nature as to whether the project is desirable or not. Should the public have time to read the well over 1000 pages of EIR report before the meeting, here are the links,

Draft EIR

Draft EIR appendices

Final EIR

Final EIR appendices

There are other links about this project on the city website, under

Reports

The use permit hearing will follow the EIR hearing and at this point, the public can make general qualitative comments about the project.

Should the EIR and the use permit both pass the Planning Commission, the hotel project will be approved. Should the EIR need more work to address challenges form the public, the use permit hearing will happen at a later date.

Both the EIR and use permit approval can be appealed to the city council, and requires payment of an over $700 appeal fee.

The final step would be a lawsuit, either by a member of the public or Kenwood Investments, to dispute the judgement of the city council as to the EIR and the use permit.

This hotel project will alter the character of the downtown area, for good or ill. The December 8th hearing is perhaps the last chance the public will have to say anything about this project. Many people remain unaware that the approval hearings for this project are now imminent. The meeting is likely to be long. The Planning Commission meeting begins at 6:30 PM in the Community Meeting room at the Police Station on First Street West.

– Fred Allebach