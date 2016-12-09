Sonoma theater company rolls out 2017 season

Posted on December 9, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Local theatre company Sonoma Arts Live has announced its 2017 season of five productions, January through July, under the theme ‘Women Who Dare.”

Having just completed its first year as a theater company after moving away from its cooperative roots as Sonoma Theater Alliance from 2010 through 2015, Sonoma Arts Live has announced its 2017 season of five productions.

The season, which includes two Broadway smash musicals and a world premiere, run January through July on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall, at Sonoma Community Center.

“This past year has been a red-letter one for women, and we have chosen to call our season ‘Woman Who Dare,’ says Executive Artistic Director Jaime Love. “You will find a common thread linking the women in this season: strength, humanity, guts — and, in some of them, a taste for that powerful cocktail called power.”

The season opens January 20 with a concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita.” This iconic musical, says Love “is an astonishing true story, told entirely in song, of a girl who rose from humble beginnings to dare to become the most powerful woman in Argentina.”

The production features Ellen Toscano (shown), 10-year vet of the hit Beach Blanket Babylon, as Eva Peron; Robbie Dornaus, the memorable emcee in “Cabaret,” as Che Guevara; and North Bay musical theater notable Michael Conte as Juan Peron. Ensemble players are Tessa Morgan, Nora Summers, and Jorge Covarrubias, while Tod Mosteros plays Augustin Magaldi.

“Director Lauren Miller distills this musical to its powerful essence,” Love says. The nine-show run is January 20-22,27-29, and February 3-5.

March brings Sonoma Arts Live’s talented Teens ’N Training group back to the stage with “Emma: A Pop Musical.”

Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, this sparkling new musical features the hit songs of contemporary girl groups and iconic female singers from The Supremes to Katy Perry. “Like Austen’s heroine, this modern-day Emma boldly dares to match-make for her nearest and dearest, while possibly missing out on her own true happiness,” Love says.

The show is directed Sonoma Arts Live’s Education Director Libby Oberlin (pictured) who, according to SAL Board Chair Mary-Kay Gamel, “turns her actors’ performances into star turns.”

Continues Gamel, “If you’ve seen our teens in ‘Carrie: The Musical’ or ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,’ you know shows in our TNT program are fabulous!” “Emma” runs March 9-12, 16-19.

Next on the schedule is the world premiere of “The Chaotic Art of Life,” written by

James Jandak Wood (“A Modern Encounter”). In the play, Evan is a copy editor for a small underground newspaper and Mark, is roommate, is an employee at an art gallery. When a young, daring, outrageous fashion design student moves in, and Mom outstays her welcome, the two men confront their inhibitions about art, love, life and truth. The cast will be announced next month. Runs 11 performances: April 21-23, 27-30, May 4-7.

Then comes award-winning Director Carl Jordan (“Clybourne Park,” “Avenue Q,” “Title of Show”) to the Rotary Stage with the thoughtful comedy “Becky’s New Car.” Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage, with no prospects for change on the horizon, until a socially inept and grief-stricken millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. The thoughtful comedy features Melissa Claire (“Venus in Fur”) in the lead role. Casting for all other roles to be announced Spring 2017. Runs 11 performances: June 9-11, 15-18, 22-25.

The season wraps with “Gypsy!” Daring and unstoppable Mama Rose, stage mother supreme, will do anything to see that her children June and Louise achieve show business fame. The landmark musical, set in the vaudeville circuit of the 1920s, includes classic songs like “Let Me Entertain You” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”. Dani Innocenti Beem — winner of a San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics award, a SOTA Award and a Theater Bay Area Award — stars as the bigger-than-life Madame Rose. Casting for all other roles to be announced Spring 2017. Runs 11 performances: July 14-16, 20-23, 27-30.

Auditions for roles in other shows will be announced in January 2017. “And if being on stage is not for you, we’ve got so many opportunities for those folks who want to work behind the scenes,” Love says. “Reach out today!”

All shows take place on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street. Evening shows at are 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All tickets on sale at Sonomaartslive.org.