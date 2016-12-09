Why the Napa Street Hotel EIR hearing was canceled

Posted on December 9, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A meeting of Sonoma’s Planning Commission was suddenly canceled on Thursday night, a mere four hours prior to its scheduled beginning. Sonoma’s Planning Director David Goodison sent an email notification announcing the cancellation, noting in it only that some data pertaining to the traffic study conducted for the 62-room hotel and restaurant might be “faulty.” Though he apologized to the public and Planning Commission, his notice did not provide any details about what data in the traffic study might be suspect, and its effect.

The Sun has gathered additional information about the problem noted by Goodison, and it may have an impact on the review CalTrans conducted to determine what, if any, West Napa street improvements or realignments might be deemed necessary to accommodate vehicles traveling west and turning into the driveway of the proposed hotel.

What was the faulty data?

It appears the problem came to light when local Architect Victor Conforti, Mary Martinez and retired Marin County planner Johanna Patri reviewed and compared the tables of data provided by the consultant who did the proposed hotel’s traffic study. It was discovered that the consultant’s figures did not include the vehicles associated with the existing Lynch Building and the Sonoma Index Tribune building (currently being reconstructed and enlarged), which together comprise over 20,000 square feet.

The potential effect of adding those vehicles may, as Conforti noted in information provided to Goodison, “exceed the threshold triggering the requirement of adding a left-turn lane on West Napa Street.” This would in-turn require the street to be re-striped and the possible removal of some on-street parking.

In correspondence obtained by the SUN between Caltrans and Planning Director Goodison from November of this year, Erik Bird, Transportation Planner at Caltrans District-4 communicated that “After going back and discussing the project with the reviewer [at Caltrans], it has been determined that they will not be requesting the left-turn pocket nor any further information.” Previously in communication with the city, Caltrans had indicated that a left-turn pocket would be required.

Now that the traffic study numbers upon which Caltrans based its decision have been called into question, the issue of a left-turn lane and other street improvements may once again be raised.

Was the meeting cancellation improper?

As to the cancellation of the Planning Commission meeting, the question has been raised as to the statutory regulation permitting the city’s Planning Director to cancel an announced, public meeting on such short notice. Some members of the public who had planned to attend question whether or not the actions of the Planning Director were proper, and whether the matter of cancelling the meeting should have been left to the Planning Commission.

Customarily, a scheduled meeting would be opened to the public, the matter of new information having a bearing on the proceeding brought forth and a decision to cancel or adjourn the meeting made at that time. A request for an explanation from the City Attorney citing the statute that permitted the cancelation has been requested.