Sonoma winery cracks ‘Wine Spectator’ top 100

Posted on December 10, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sojourn Cellars, with its 2104 Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast Gap’s Crown Vineyard, ranked #35 on the “Wine Spectator” Top 100 of 2106. It was the only Sonoma Valley winery to make the kist

It was also the only domestic Pinot Noir to make the list of what the magazine says it bases on quality, value, availability and excitement.

Ranked #1 was the a 2013 Napa Cabernet from Lewis.

