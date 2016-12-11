Farmer’s Market letter to city council

Posted on December 11, 2016 by Fred Allebach

I support the one year extension of the Farmer’s Market (FM), at the current fee rate. Any new parameters and fees defined by the council can get worked out over the next year in a proactive way. This solution will preserve the maximum good will among all parties and gain the objectives of those council and community members who wish to see changes made. The Valley of the Moon Certified Farmer’s Market (VOMCFM) management has come forward with good will and expressed the desire to meet citizen and council goals for the FM. A one year extension, with same fee, will allow all to move forward together in pursuit of common solutions, in a manner that reduces the potential for community conflict and adversarial relations.

I would like to go over the current history that has led to the review of the Farmer’s Market, on the agenda for the 12/12/16 city council meeting.

In a recent I-T article, Jason Walsh reports of “a Community Services and Environmental Commission (CSEC) decision to give VOMCFM a sweet deal on Plaza use fees”. This apparently was also how the public was led to perceive the issue when it first came before the council last year.

The real story about the CSEC and fees: The CSEC used its legitimate purview over the fees for this event to support the county Food Action Plan, by setting aside funds, to support a market-match program, for people on food stamps to be able to afford good, local, fresh food.

The city council made a 2014 Resolution to support the Food Action Plan, and the CSEC decision was aligned with existing city and county policy. This was a solid public policy path chosen by the CSEC, with the advice and guidance of the city manager.

This decision was not in any way at the behest of the Market in search of a sweet deal. The VOMCFM did not ask for this fee break. The whole idea came from the CSEC.

It is unclear what motivations were in play for the council to ignore and not take into account the obvious and central reason for the CSEC fee break. As a result, the council meeting that reviewed the fee appeal turned into a forum of resentment by other event purveyors and individuals.

As well, individual council members appear to have their own personal FM issues: questions of the vendor selection process, and regarding the costs and benefits to Plaza businesses. This question of costs and benefits should be referred to the city Special Events Policy text, of how the city defines costs and benefits of events.

For example, tourist patronage of Plaza businesses, which clearly occurs (Mary’s, Murphy’s, Sports Bar, Steiner’s, and wine tasting) in conjunction with the FM, is called a benefit by the city. If this benefit is to be called a cost by some council members, in an effort to balance resident quality of life with the pursuit of tourism tax money, then just what is a cost or benefit should be adjusted in the Special Events Policy guidelines.

It can be easily proven, as well, that no Plaza event has damaged the grounds. I can show you two years straight of event reviews where city staff says exactly the same thing after every event, no damage, we’ll keep an eye on it. This can be corroborated by city staff Kat Wall and Special Events coordinator Lisa Janson.

A review of any event is called for, and the FM gets reviewed by the council at the end of its contract. The issue of fees is a legitimate question. But let’s remember, from my above comments, how fees came to be on the front burner now.

Before the CSEC action to support the Food Action Plan, the VOMCFM fee was @ $7,000 a year, for every year it has been operation. No one questioned the fee for six years; there were no troubles. The current fee has a strong precedent, that only came into question because of what appears to be an intentional misrepresentation of the CSEC fee break. This scenario has now become mixed up with questions of the balance of tourism and residents.

I suggest keeping all these issues separated, clear and up front. Grant the one year extension, keep the fee the same, work things in a solutions-oriented, good will manner that reduces the potential for community conflict and adversarial relations. The VOMCFM did not go looking for trouble, they got in trouble because the CSEC tried to do what they thought was good.

Many do not like the current scale and party atmosphere of the FM; this is a legitimate critique, but it should be noted one, that the VOMCFM has not gone outside the scope of its original RFP which was OK’d by the city council, and two, the VOMCFM is willing to work.

I submit to you, that making the FM a scapegoat of an over-all city over-promotion of tourism, would be a short-sighted move that would penalize the VOMCFM management team that are nothing but authentic community servants.

Bill Dardon is a long-term, demonstrated community servant, and character, on par with any current or past actors. The management team, led by Chris Welch is flexible, easy to work with, and has a great tone. As an example, the VOMFM did not get any city funds to support a market-match program, but since it was good idea, the management went ahead and did it anyway, in support of city goals, and it was successful. A good community service idea was recognized that supports the FM core mission.

The FM should not be penalized, or vilified for being successful in meeting their original RFP, or for what the CSEC did. If the party atmosphere is desired to be dialed down, this can be part of a new plan worked out in a relaxed way. To dial back the over-all party atmosphere, the city should maybe disallow drinking on the Plaza entirely. In most places, public consumption of alcohol is against the law.

I support the one year extension of the FM, at the current fee rate. Any new parameters and fees defined by the council can get worked out over the next year in a proactive way. The Food Action Plan is still worthy of support, and I would hope the council reassesses this program, takes stock of the 2014 Council Resolution to support it, and makes some Food Action Plan pillars, particularly social equity, a part of new FM guidelines. http://www.sonomacofsa.org/cm_vault/docs/FAP_Highlights_final.pdf

If over-promotion of tourism is to be a theme of this council, I couldn’t be more supportive, and look forward to helping the council value quality-of-life issues over benefits as seen only in terms of tourist tax money.