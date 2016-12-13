Farmers’ Market Meltdown

Posted on December 13, 2016 by Fred Allebach

The City Manager’s 12/12/16 City Council meeting farmer’s market staff report laid out three options for council consideration.

1) Renew the agreement with Valley of the Moon Certified Farmer’s Market (VOMCFM) for Council-specified time frame under the existing guidelines with no changes.

2) Appoint a Council sub-committee, including members of CSEC, staff and VOMCFM to redefine the objectives of the Market and report back for Council ratification before consideration of extension of VOMCFM agreement.

3) Appoint a Council sub-committee to work with staff and/or members of the CSEC to draft new guidelines and objectives for the Market; issue new Request for Proposal for Market Management. Time would be of the essence in getting the RFP prepared and distributed for the 2017 Market season.

By virtue of these options, many in the public, and the VOMCFM management knew that trouble was afoot. These troubles stem from the fact that the current contract period is over and the VOMCFM needs to be reauthorized before starting next year’s business. This reauthorization was an opportunity for council members who are known to be dissatisfied with the market, to leverage the approval process to make changes.

Market management had in a separate letter not contained in the packet, asked for a year’s extension during which time any changes and issues could be worked out by council, management and public stakeholders. This would allow vendor applications to be taken in a timely manner, maintain over-all good will, and foster market continuity. A one year-extension approach was favored by all stated public comment, and by council members Cook and Agrimonti. Council members Edwards, Harrington and Hundley passed over current VOMCFM management operational concerns and opted for a review by Option 2 now. This review is to culminate in February. The only public comment explicitly against the one year extension was by a partner in the Girl and the Fig restaurant.

Council discussion proceeded over two distinct market issues. One, was over which reauthorization option to take from the staff report or VOMCFM letter; and two, was how to account for and vet specific market issues. In council discussion, these two sets of issues became confused, and new mayor Hundley lost procedural control of the meeting, which at times degenerated into a shouting match between management and council.

A 3 to 2 council vote ultimately resulted in taking Option 2, and put making market changes now, before reauthorization, versus a one year extension allowing the current market to continue and respond to issues in process of getting ready for next year.

The outcome of the market change process is as follows: market priorities will be redefined by February 6th, the fee is suggested to be raised, and a subcommittee of two council members, two members of the Community Services and Environmental Commission (CSEC) and two members of the public will convene and lay out a new set of community priorities for the market. The timetable and organization process for the subcommittee was not made set at the meeting.

Clearly, this was not the preferred option of market management and many public supporters, as it stalls the vendor selection process, and possibly compromises next year’s market, and appears to be a breach of good will.

As for the issues at stake, these appear as a widespread community jumble of ideas and impressions over whose values the city’s prime community event represents. This has now become an out-and-out power struggle, complete with competing stakeholder priorities and individual vendettas. It has been hard to keep the issues straight, as sorting them out clearly is not a matter of quantifiable facts but of subjective preference.

At fundamental issue here is to what level council members are representing bone fide community interests or their own? How to tell if the majority of public interests will be represented? What interests are being served here?

This same sort of market meltdown happened with the last market management team around six years ago as well. This signifies that Plaza events, Plaza business activities and downtown city policy get very heated up when the symbolic center of town is at stake. Everyone claims to represent the community, and many end up looking past each other.

The primary market issues are:

-extent of festive atmosphere vs. actual farmer’s selling produce?

-how many farmers can make money and how to quantify that?

-to which restaurants and drinking establishments the market is a cost or a benefit?

-which residents does the market primarily serve?

-level that tourism vs. residents issue is being conflated with market issues?

-Plaza brick and mortar stores vs. street vending, and which the public likes more on Tuesday night?

-overall cost and benefit to residents, merchants, vendors, farmers, and the city?

-are costs and benefits always reducible to a money measure?

-fees the market pays to the city?

-to what extent are individual grudges effecting this process?

As happened at the last market meltdown, the opportunity to keep good will has been compromised and may be lost. Corrosive elements of blame and recrimination have crept in. There has been a collective failure to respect different party’s interests and motivations, and a failure to be straightforward about what stakeholder’s values really are.

This all started to unravel at the 4/18/16 city council meeting when the CSEC’s fee break to support a market-match food stamp program was appealed by Gary Edwards, and the council and public conflated this with fee fairness issues, and any other concerns and resentments concerning the above-stated issues that have been felt by community actors. This 4/18/16 council meeting telegraphed all the issues that came up at last night’s 12/12/16 council meeting, and illustrates how such issues were left until the last minute and not handled proactively in a way to foster market continuity and good will.

In the council vote discussion, Cook and Agrimonti focused on process issues first. They favored the VOMCFM management letter approach, that would allow community preferences to be aired out in a relaxed manner, the fee kept the same, and a new plan developed by subcommittee for next September.

Edwards took to issues first rather than process, and said he favors a refocusing on farmers, has no issue with current management and wants to see the market continue, yet he voted for Option 2 changes now, even if they negatively impact current management and market continuity.

Harrington also took to issues first, calling for higher fees, to offset what she sees as the city subsidizing market vendors over unspecified brick and mortar restaurants. Harrington criticized the party atmosphere, while acknowledging that residents like it. Harrington made the Option 2 motion to redefine market priorities by February, and raise the fee.

Hundley was, and has been clearly not in favor of the current management, possibly because her food truck was not accepted as a vendor this past year. Hundley mentioned Option 3, and that may be a result of her experience.

So, here we go again; market meltdown has started. Can anyone reverse the meltdown process or are we doomed to worse in the coming months?